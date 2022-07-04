BUP launches Master of Public Health programme 

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has launched Master of Public Health programme run by Faculty of Medical Studies (FMS).

The inauguration ceremony was held recently at Bijoy Auditorium of the university, said a press release.

BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

Brigadier General Neelima Akhter, dean of FMS, moderated the event.

The Chief Guest said in his speech said that health is now recognised as an important index of human development globally.

"To improve physical as well as mental health, the launch of MPH program for the first time is a time-oriented decision taken by BUP authority."

He welcomed the first batch of MPH programme and wished everyone a bright future.

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, BUP high officials, and students also attended the programme.