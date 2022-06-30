BUP HRLC sets the stage for entrepreneurs by launching 'House of Ventures'

BUP HRLC sets the stage for entrepreneurs by launching 'House of Ventures'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With the mindset of building a platform for entrepreneurs throughout Bangladesh, Bangladesh University of Professionals Human Resource & Leadership Club (BUP HRLC) launched the first-of-its-kind event, "House of Ventures" powered by The Business Standard, a start-up accelerator and incubation programme, on 26 March.

Within two months, the event successfully completed more than half of its journey, leaving only the final and the most important day-  "The Ventures Day", reads a press release.

After the launch, the club received an immense amount of response from entrepreneurs all across the nation to participate in round 1, an online round where businesses had to submit their ideas through a 2-minute video along with a thorough written description of their business.

The registration for round 1 closed on 22 May allowing about 70+ teams to be judged by five prestigious startup leaders of our country, including Mohammad Ekram, CEO, Edutechs; Rafiq Islam, CEO, Safe wheel; Rashiq Haque, CEO, Onethread; Rashik Hassan, CEO, Ecovia; Syeda Nawshin Haq Sapphire, CEO, Glasses BD.

The top 42 teams from round one advanced to round two. They got to experience the bootcamp that all entrepreneurs wish to attend, as they could hear the secrets for successful ventures from ten eminent business executives and specialists, reads the release. 

The bootcamp, held on BUP on 3 June, consisted of speakers from Nagad, HandyMama, Sohopathi, SWAP, Dana MFS, HypeScout, GreenGrain, MedEasy, Mitro and Grameenphone, who shared their ideas, experience, and insights to inspire and guide 90+ young venturers at the bootcamp.  

The next day after the bootcamp, on 4 June, the selected teams presented their ideas in front of seven aspiring business leaders and investors consisting of Tahreem Shah, Co-founder and CEO, Bhorosha; Arafatul Islam Akib, Co-founder and CEO, Startup Chattogram; Farhia Tabassum, Co-founder and CEO, Chaya;  Khaled Hasan, Investment Analyst, Bangladesh Angels Network, Waleed Abedin, Investment Analyst, Bangladesh Angels Network and Samiha Tahsin, Co-founder and CEO, Bonton Connect.

The results of round two were announced on 9 June, and the top ten teams advanced to the most anticipated finale, "The Ventures Day," which will take place on 5 July, on BUP. 

The finalists are given ample time to prepare themselves and present their ideas to investors in order to secure funding in exchange for the agreed-upon equity. 

Moreover, on 23 June, Dewan Md Adnan, a national consultant for the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA Project), held an online workshop where he shared some advice for creating the ideal pitch deck to help our finalists be at their best in front of globally renowned investors.

To add to this event's surprising features, the organisers have also ensured a 6 months-long incubation program for rising startups across Bangladesh. This will provide the startups with a customised set of programmes, the appropriate tools & resources, and exclusive access to early-stage grant funding and a smart investor network that can help them grow and prepare for investment. 

Great minds from BUP, iDEA project of the ICT Division, Start-up Chattogram and Maslin Capital are all coming together with the country's strongest network of investors, industry partners, and mentors for this incubation programme.

The club could not have carried the event so far without the assistance of the event's partners, who are as follows- Mobile Financial Service Partner: Nagad, Beverage Partner: Akij Food and Beverage Limited, Hygiene Partner: Lifebuoy, Banking partner: NRBC Bank Limited, Outreach Partner: Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs (YSSE), Investment Partner: Maslin Capital Limited, Startup Chattogram, and Bangladesh Angels Network; Digital Media Partner: Cablegram, Business Inspection BD; Print media partner: The financial express, Radio Partner: Radio Carnival.

