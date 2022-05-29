BUP hosts 3rd edition of environment fest 

Environmental Club of BUP (EnCBUP) hosted its flagship event of the year, "BUP Environmental Fest-2022" for the third time on 25 May.

EnCBUP is dedicated to accomplishing environmental conservation, promotion, and management with the goal of achieving environmental sustainability, reads a press release.

The theme of this year's festival was "Green Transition, Sustainable Solution" which expressed the club's concern about achieving a sustainable and fair green transition that will result in positive social, economic, and environmental outcomes.

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tazul Islam MP attended the programme as Chief Guest.

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present as the Special Guest and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of BUP, Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain was also present as a Guest.

The program was divided into two phases. In the first phase, a seminar on "Livability & the Role of Local Government: Bangladesh Perspective" was held. Dr. SM Zobaidul Kabir, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Public Administration, Government of Bangladesh & Adjunct research fellow, University of Newcastle, NSW, Australia was the keynote speaker there. Deans of all faculties, Chairmen of all departments and other higher officials of BUP were also present at that event.

Minister Tazul Islam discussed several efforts that the government is considering in order to undertake a number of environmentally beneficial green deals.

He also stressed that Bangladesh can play a vital role for the improvement of the quality of life of people.

Local government system in Bangladesh has a vital role to play for the improvement of the quality of life of people and LGRD Ministry has already taken it under a sincere consideration.

There were five thrilling segments in the second phase of the festival. The offered categories were Poster Presentation, Project Showcasing, Photography Competition, Book Reading Competition, and Eco-Olympiad, where 374 eager participants from 35 different universities demonstrated their competence and earned awards as well as lucrative prize money.

A total of Tk1,11,000 in prize money was awarded, and each participant received a participation certificate.