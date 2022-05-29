BUP hosts 3rd edition of environment fest 

Corporates

TBS Report 
29 May, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 10:57 am

Related News

BUP hosts 3rd edition of environment fest 

TBS Report 
29 May, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 10:57 am
BUP hosts 3rd edition of environment fest 

Environmental Club of BUP (EnCBUP) hosted its flagship event of the year, "BUP Environmental Fest-2022" for the third time on 25 May. 

EnCBUP is dedicated to accomplishing environmental conservation, promotion, and management with the goal of achieving environmental sustainability, reads a press release. 

The theme of this year's festival was "Green Transition, Sustainable Solution" which expressed the club's concern about achieving a sustainable and fair green transition that will result in positive social, economic, and environmental outcomes. 

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tazul Islam MP attended the programme as Chief Guest. 

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present as the Special Guest and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of BUP, Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain was also present as a Guest.

The program was divided into two phases. In the first phase, a seminar on "Livability & the Role of Local Government: Bangladesh Perspective" was held. Dr. SM Zobaidul Kabir, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Public Administration, Government of Bangladesh & Adjunct research fellow, University of Newcastle, NSW, Australia was the keynote speaker there. Deans of all faculties, Chairmen of all departments and other higher officials of BUP were also present at that event.

Minister Tazul Islam discussed several efforts that the government is considering in order to undertake a number of environmentally beneficial green deals. 

He also stressed that Bangladesh can play a vital role for the improvement of the quality of life of people. 

Local government system in Bangladesh has a vital role to play for the improvement of the quality of life of people and LGRD Ministry has already taken it under a sincere consideration. 

There were five thrilling segments in the second phase of the festival. The offered categories were Poster Presentation, Project Showcasing, Photography Competition, Book Reading Competition, and Eco-Olympiad, where 374 eager participants from 35 different universities demonstrated their competence and earned awards as well as lucrative prize money. 

A total of Tk1,11,000 in prize money was awarded, and each participant received a participation certificate.

BUP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

33m | Mode
CholPori is planning to roll out their platform in schools so teachers can utilise their tools for the classroom. Photo: Courtesy

CholPori: Where learning is practical, fun and inclusive

13m | Panorama
Rebecca Ivey. Illustration: TBS

How China’s efforts are advancing global development

1h | Thoughts
Women voluntarily joined the peaceful procession and protested by wearing clothing of their own choice. Photo: Trishia Nashtaran

The unhealthy obsession with what women wear

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

1h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

1h | Videos
Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh