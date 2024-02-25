BUP holds seminar on 'Ethnocentricity, Strategic Culture and Leadership Language'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A seminar titled 'Ethnocentricity, Strategic Culture and Leadership Language' was held at Bijoy Auditorium of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on 25 February 2024.

It was organized by the Department of International Relations (IR) under the guidance of the Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies (FSSS) of BUP, reads a press release.

The objective of the seminar was to explore the origin, positive, and negative dimensions of 'ethnocentrism' and 'strategic culture' and their impact on society. It underscored the ways in which leaders can shape the perspectives and dynamics of a community through the manipulation of ethnocentrism and strategic culture to serve political ambitions, reads a press release. 

The keynote speaker of the seminar was Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Mahfuzur Rahman, OSP, rcds, ndc, afwc, psc, PhD who, in his speech, said that traits of a leader like language choice and vocabulary are instrumental in reducing gaps and maintaining harmony in a multicultural global society.  Students from the Department of IR, Kaniz Fatema and Farnaz Zaman also shared their insights as the panelists of the seminar.

Among others, Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, acting vice chancellor, faculty members, students, and high officials were also present at the seminar.

