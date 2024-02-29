BUP holds Band Fest

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) hosted a spectacular Band Fest on 28 and 29 February 2024, igniting the stage with a symphony of talent from various renowned universities.

The event welcomed Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain as chief guest, adding a touch of prestige to the festivities.

Featuring two dynamic segments highlighting both band and solo performances, the event provided a platform for budding musicians to shine.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from esteemed universities, including University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), British Council, BSMRMU, Dhaka University, Brac University, United International University, BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology and Independent University of Bangladesh. Among others, BUP high officials, faculty members, students and invited guests attended this band fest.