BUP career club hosts industry outreach and placement programme

Corporates

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 11:50 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BUP Career Club is hosting its seventh annual industry outreach and placement programme, "Career and Education Fest 2022" Powered by Trust Bank Limited, starting on 1 November, at Bangladesh University of Professionals.

BUP Career and Education Fest is designed to offer students an insider's view at many aspects of today's economy, allowing them to graduate with a firm foundation on which to build successful professions. Students can get their CVs reviewed and set up walk-in interviews with some of the country's top companies in a variety of fields at this event, reads a press release.

1400+ Students from 16 departments submitted CVs in more than 32 companies for the first two days. To top it all off, they reached out to renowned individuals across the country to get them to share their wisdom about securing employment.

The chief guest, The Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies at BUP, Brig Gen Md Moazzem Hossain, BGBM (Bar) PhD and other authorities viewed all the firm booths in the early morning hours, led by the club president and general secretary and top panels. Interacting with and speaking with company representatives, senior-year students were found to be extremely eager to learn about recruitment and employment options. On the other hand, the freshmen and sophomores were also making the most of this opportunity by dropping their CVs to get internships and part-time positions.

All of the event's attendees had the opportunity to participate in "Career Talk," where leaders from a variety of fields shared their knowledge and advice on navigating the dynamic business world.

To wrap everything up, "BUP Career and Education Fest 2022," powered by Trust Bank Ltd, drew the curtain with a tremendous accomplishment by the consolidated endeavors and, indeed, a resounding success. The grand closing ceremony of the fest was held in the Bijoy Auditorium at Bangladesh University of Professionals on 3 November in the presence of the respected Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUP Professor Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, as chief guest, and the esteemed Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies at BUP Brig Gen Md Moazzem Hossain, BGBM (Bar) PhD, as special guest. It is imperative that students receive sufficient knowledge about the dynamic industries and job preparation to bridge the gap between them and their future employers; this is what platforms like BUP Career and Education stand for.

Renowned companies from different sectors, including banks and financial institutions, national and multinational corporations, educational institutes, telecommunications start-ups, and FMCG industries, took part in the fair and put up stalls where potential employees had the opportunity to drop off their CVs and attend walk-in interviews. Participating companies were bKash, Marico, Banglalink, Augmedix, IPDC Finance Ltd., IDLC Finance Ltd., Nagad, Perfetti Van Melle, BRAC Bank, Pathao, Upay, Trust Bank Ltd., Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd., PFEC Global, Selise Digital Platforms, HBD Services, Ikigai HR Services Ltd., Confidence Infrastructure Ltd., Go Global, Mentors', CodemanBD, Inkam, The Business Standard, The Daily Ittefaq, Ekattor TV, HBD Services, ABSTudio, Radio Carnival. 

