BUP Career and Education Fest 2023 set to commence at Bangladesh University of Professionals

The eighth edition of the flagship event of BUP Career Club, BUP Career and Education Fest 2023 co-sponsored by Aarong in collaboration with PEC-Education and Takeout is coming on 1 November.

With the participation of 35+ national and multinational companies who will be present at booths right on campus, it is set to become the grandest event organised by BUP Career Club this year, reads a press release.

Aarong is supporting the event as its Co-sponsor. Collaborating companies for the event are PEC Education and Takeout. The tech partner for the event is SSL Wireless.

Past editions of this event have seen great success and acclaim among young aspirants. This is an event that exclusively provides BUP students with a fantastic opportunity to network with prospective employers, submit their resumes, and learn about the wide variety of career paths available to them. Walk-in interviews are a special attraction of the event, where students get to have immediate job placement opportunities, and employers can interview them on campus during the event.

BUP Career Club has also made it possible to submit the CVs both online, and on the company stalls. BUP students can avail this opportunity by visiting the CV submission portal on the official website of BUP Career Club, or by directly visiting the company stalls.

There will be some specialized seminars on 1 and 2 November, for knowledge dissemination and engagement, where distinguished representatives from various reputed companies of the country will be present. These seminars will cover a wide range of career-related topics, offering insights and advice from industry experts to guide fresh graduates on their career paths. The closing ceremony of the event will be held on 3 November.

Since its formation, BUP Career Club University has been providing exceptional guidance and skill development opportunities to students for career development. BUP Career Club is hopeful that this year's event will be instrumental in shaping students' careers and building a bright future.