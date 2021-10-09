BUP Business Club launches 'Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021' competition

BUP Business and Communication Club is set to launch the fifth national edition of strategy-based inter-university business competition "Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021 Powered by Wire".

Corporiddlerz provides a platform for undergraduate university students of the country to showcase their strategizing qualities and decision-making instincts in business, reads a press release.

The competition demands a unique blend of practical knowledge, dexterity and synergy from the participating teams as they integrate real-life analytics and strategies into business solutions.

Just like the previous years, students are required to form teams of four members from the same university and participate in the first round of "Online Case Study".

Then as the competition progresses, the challenges will get tougher as they take on "Product Launching" and "Project Planning" respectively in round two and round three.

Lastly, an elite set of handpicked teams will compete for the title and the winners will be awarded with a prizepool of Tk250,000 in the Grand Finale of "Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021 Powered by Wire".

"Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021 Powered by Wire" is made possible due to the support of the event's News Media Partner "The Business Standard", Strategic Partner "Banglalink", Youth Engagement Partner "10 Minute School", Broadcast Media Partner "ATN News", Radio Partner "Capital FM 94.8", Knowledge Partner "Smartifier Academy" , Food Partner "Kludio", Outreach Partner "Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC)" and Event Management Partner "Selvice".

Registration for the event has already begun on 1 October and the first round of the competition will be underway on 14 October.

In order to get the participants up-to-date with key-insights for the competition, an online workshop will be held prior to the beginning of Round 1 by the experts on Facebook LIVE from the pages of Corporiddlerz and BUP BCC on 10 October.

The registration deadline is at 11:59 PM of October 12, 2021.