BUP Business Club launches 'Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021' competition

Corporates

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 04:32 pm

BUP Business Club launches 'Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021' competition

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 04:32 pm
BUP Business Club launches &#039;Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021&#039; competition

BUP Business and Communication Club is set to launch the fifth national edition of strategy-based inter-university business competition "Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021 Powered by Wire".

Corporiddlerz provides a platform for undergraduate university students of the country to showcase their strategizing qualities and decision-making instincts in business, reads a press release.  

The competition demands a unique blend of practical knowledge, dexterity and synergy from the participating teams as they integrate real-life analytics and strategies into business solutions. 

Just like the previous years, students are required to form teams of four members from the same university and participate in the first round of "Online Case Study".

Then as the competition progresses, the challenges will get tougher as they take on "Product Launching" and "Project Planning" respectively in round two and round three. 

Lastly, an elite set of handpicked teams will compete for the title and the winners will be awarded with a prizepool of Tk250,000 in the Grand Finale of "Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021 Powered by Wire".

"Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021 Powered by Wire" is made possible due to the support of the event's News Media Partner "The Business Standard", Strategic Partner "Banglalink", Youth Engagement Partner "10 Minute School", Broadcast Media Partner "ATN News", Radio Partner "Capital FM 94.8", Knowledge Partner "Smartifier Academy" , Food Partner "Kludio", Outreach Partner "Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC)" and Event Management Partner "Selvice". 

Registration for the event has already begun on 1 October and the first round of the competition will be underway on 14 October.

In order to get the participants up-to-date with key-insights for the competition, an online workshop will be held prior to the beginning of Round 1 by the experts on Facebook LIVE from the pages of Corporiddlerz and BUP BCC on 10 October.

The registration deadline is at 11:59 PM of October 12, 2021.

BUP Business and Communication Club / Berger Presents Corporiddlerz 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

6h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users