BJS 'Necessary workshops for a Better Press' fellowship comes to an end

The 'Necessary workshops for a Better Press' fellowship conducted by BuildingAssets Journalism School (BJS), a non-profit wing of Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) has dropped its curtain after a Certificate handover ceremony on Saturday (19 August) at the capital's EMK Center, reads a press release.

The two-and-half months-long fellowship was funded by the EMK Center's Small Grant Project awarded to the BJS.

Veteran and Prominent Reuters TV journalist Rafiqur Rahman handed over crests and certificates to 40 mid-career journalist participants.

According to the press release, the participants attended 10 classes on assorted important topics like mobile journalism, factchecking, story writing, multi platform journalism, ethics and hostile environment training taken by international media journalist-trainers.

Nayem Ali, a journalist from The Business Standard newspaper, secured first position while Md Asaduz Zaman from The Daily Star and Md Minhazul Abdin Reaz Chowdhury from Prothom Alo secured second and third positions consecutively.

Sam Jahan, the Chief Instructor of BJS, said this successful fellowship programme is the "beginning of many of such upcoming press benevolent events.

"We need to carry on the true essence of journalism and such programmes will enhance and refresh that understanding," he said.