BUHS holds fresher's reception programme for Fall-23 session students

Bangladesh University of Health Sciences (BUHS) has held a fresher's reception programme for the students of Fall-23 session.

The programme was held at the Ibrahim Auditorium of the university in the capital on Saturday (14 October), reads a press release.

Around 400 fresher students of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under four faculties have been warmly welcomed with floral wreaths on the occasion.

Md Nazrul Islam Khan, former education secretary and curator of the Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, was present in the ceremony as chief guest.

Emeritus Professor Dr M Moshihuzzaman, member of the Board of Trustees of the university, was present in the function as special guest while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Faridul Alam was in chair.