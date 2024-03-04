BUFT renews international academic collaboration with NIFT, India 

04 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An MoU renewed ceremony between BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT), Bangladesh & National Institute of Fashion & Technology (NIFT), India was held on 27 February 2014.

With the MoU both institutes will be able to do collaborative activities in the areas of academics, training and research on the basis of equality and reciprocity. 

Mr. Md. Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, Hon'ble Chairman, BoT, BUFT and Ms. Tanu Kashyap, IAS, DG of NIFT signed MoU on behalf of both the parties. Mr. Faruque Hassan, BGMEA President and founder member of BoT, BUFT;  Mrs. Sharmin Islam Hassan; Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro VC of BUFT; Textile entrepreneurs, academicians witnessed the signing ceremony. Ms. Rachna Shah, Textile Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India was present as Chief Guest in the closing session of MoU ceremony. It is note that, BUFT and NIFT MoU was 1st signed by Mr. Mozaffar U Siddique, former Founder Chairman of BUFT and DG of NIFT on 6 September 2011 in Dhaka in presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Mr. Manmohan Singh, Former Hon'ble Prime Minister of India.

Later at the end of ceremony another new academic collaboration agreement signed between BUFT, Bangladesh and Namuna College of Fashion & Technology (NCFT), Nepal.

