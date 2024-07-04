BUFT pro VC’s visit to Manchester Metropolitan University and attendance at the digital fashion innovation conference

04 July, 2024, 03:45 pm
BUFT pro VC's visit to Manchester Metropolitan University and attendance at the digital fashion innovation conference

He attended the 2024 Digital Fashion Innovation Conference (DFIC), which was jointly organised by BUFT and the Manchester Fashion Institute, MMU

Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, the Pro Vice Chancellor of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT), embarked on a collaborative visit to Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) from 2 to 4 July, 2024. 

He attended the 2024 Digital Fashion Innovation Conference (DFIC), which was jointly organised by BUFT and the Manchester Fashion Institute, MMU.

During his visit, Prof Dr Khan met with the Academic Lead for International and Reader in Fashion Marketing at the Manchester Fashion Institute. They discussed areas of mutual interest and potential future collaboration between the two institutions. Prof. Dr. Khan delivered a welcome speech and chaired two sessions at the conference. Additionally, Ms. Urmila Jenny, an Assistant Professor, Department of FDT, BUFT, presented a research paper at the conference.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prof Dr Khan also met with Dr. Prashad, Professor of Robotics and Textile Composites at the University of Manchester, and several postgraduate researchers from Bangladesh.

Moreover, he had productive meetings with Jess Power, President of the Textile Institute and Dean of the School of Creative Design Technology; the Associate Dean of International Partnership at Salford University; and Andrew Filarowski, Technical Director and Deputy CEO of the Society of Dyers and Colourists (SDC). The visit was organized at the invitation of Dr Abu

Sadat Mohammad Sayem, Chief Investigator of the Digital Fashion Network Project, funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) in the UK

