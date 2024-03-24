BUFT organises orientation programme

An Orientation Program of the newly admitted students of Spring Semester 2024 of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) held on 24 March 2024 at the BUFT Permanent Campus, Nishatnagar, Turag, Dhaka 1230.

Mr. Shafiul Islam, Chairman, Board of Trustees, BUFT Trust chaired the program while Mr. A.K. Azad, MP, Managing Director of Ha-Meem Group was present as the Chief Guest and Prof. Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice Chancellor, BUFT was the Special Discussant of the program. Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor of BUFT welcomed newly enrolled students.

Mr. Muzaffar U Siddique, Founder Chairman of BoT; Mr. Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA and Member of BoT; Mr. Reaz-Bin-Mahmood, Member of BoT; Mr. Md. Moshiul Azam (Shajal), Member of BoT; Mr. Mohammed Nasir, Member of BoT; Prof. Dr. Md. Abdul Jalil, Treasurer & Dean (Acting), Faculty of Sciences; Prof. Md. Muinuddin Khan, Dean, Faculty of Business Studies and Faculty of Arts & Social Science; Prof. Dr. Md. Sirajul Karim Choudhury, Dean, Faculty of Engineering Studies; Prof. Dr. Engr. Abu Bakr Siddique, Dean, Faculty of Textile Engineering; Prof. Dr. Md. Alamgir Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Fashion Studies; Prof. Dr. Engr. Mohammed Rubaiyat Chowdhury, Dean, Faculty of Apparel Studies also spoke on the occasion. Mr. ANM Rafiqul Alam, Director of Student Welfare gave the vote of thanks. In the event, Member of Board of Trustees and President of BGMEA Mr. Faruque Hassan donated Tk 50 lakhs in the name of his parents (Shafiuddin-Tosrifa) and the Chief Guest Mr. A.K. Azad, MP, Managing Director of Ha-Meem Group donated Tk 25 lakhs for the welfare of poor and meritorious students to the education fund of the university.

Among others, Registrar, CFO, Proctor, Controller of Exam, Chairmen, Director of BIFT, Director of IQAC, Head of Logistics, Head of PR, Librarian, Manager of IT, faculty members, officials, newly enrolled students and their guardians were present in the program.