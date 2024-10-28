BUFT hosts seminar on Road Safety Awareness

The Department of Public Relations at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) hosted a seminar on "Road Safety Awareness" .

The conference was chaired by Mr Faruque Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), with distinguished Bangladeshi actor and Founder & Chairman of Nirapad Sarak Chai (NISCHA), Mr Ilias Kanchan, serving as the Chief Guest. During the programme, Mr S M Azad Hossain, Secretary General of NISCHA, delivered a PowerPoint presentation highlighting road safety's importance and offering practical safety guidelines.

Mr Ilias Kanchan highlighted the urgent need for collective efforts to promote safe driving practices and strict adherence to traffic rules. He emphasised the positive impact of awareness campaigns in fostering a safety culture. Mr. Faruque Hassan reaffirmed the crucial role of road safety in Bangladesh's development. At the same time, special guest Mr Moshiul Azam Shajal, a member of the Board of Trustees, stressed the importance of students and young professionals in driving awareness and advocacy for safer roads.

Dr Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of BUFT, reaffirmed the university's commitment to social well-being through such initiatives. The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr Mohammad Imtiaj, Director of Public Relations, and was attended by faculty members, officials, and students. An interactive Q&A session wrapped up the event, marking another step in BUFT's efforts to address vital social issues and contribute to a safer Bangladesh.