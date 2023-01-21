BUFT-EPB PGD orientation and certificate giving ceremony held

BUFT-EPB PGD orientation and certificate giving ceremony held

The Export Processing Bureau (EPB), under the Ministry of Commerce, and BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) are jointly offering postgraduate diploma courses at BUFT campus. 

In that connection, a certificate distribution ceremony for the first batch of students and an orientation program for the second batch of students were held on 19 January at BUFT Multipurpose Hall on BUFT premises, reads a press release. 

At present three programmes are running at BUFT which are as follows: Garment Business Management, Industrial Engineering & Manufacturing Systems and Supply Chain Management. 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was the chief guest at the event. 

A talented workforce is essential to running a successful organization, he said in his speech. The government is making a lot of effort to encourage the development of a skilled labor force. Still today, many textile factories are managed by knowledgeable foreign managers. He continued by saying that by implementing such specialized training programs, it will lead to more skilled employees and less reliance on foreign labor.

Abdur Rahim, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, AHM Ahsan Vice Chairman, EPB, Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA, Mohammad Hatem, Executive President BKMEA, Prof DrSM Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice Chancellor, BUFT were present as special guests. 

The programme was chaired by Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), BUFT. 

Other BUFT BoT Members, Treasurer, Registrar, Deans, Heads of offices, Faculty members, staff and students were also present at the program. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor, BUFT.

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT)

