BUFT, Blucheez Outfitters and Hohenstein Institute Bangladesh sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony took place between BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT), Blucheez Outfitters and Hohenstein Institute Bangladesh at the BUFT boardroom in Nishatnagar, Turag, Dhaka on May 30, 2024.

The MoU facilitates collaborative activities between the institutions in academics, training, fashion branding, and research based on equality and reciprocity, reads a press release.

The agreements were signed by Mr. Md. Shafiul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of BUFT, and Dr. Md. Kamruzzaman, Founder of Blucheez Outfitters and Regional Chief (South East Asia) of the Hohenstein Group.

The ceremony was also attended by other notable members of the Board of Trustees, including Founder Chairman Mr. Muzaffar U. Siddique and Mr. Md. Faruque Hassan, BoT Member and former President of BGMEA.

Additionally, BUFT Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. S. M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Eng. Ayub Nabi Khan, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abdul Jalil, along with Deans, Academic, and Administrative Heads were present at the event.