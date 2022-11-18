Buet's Rahul, Cuet's Mahir, UAP's Nafew get KSRM Awards for Future Architects

Corporates

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 10:27 pm

Related News

Buet's Rahul, Cuet's Mahir, UAP's Nafew get KSRM Awards for Future Architects

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 10:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

KSRM, leading steel manufacturer in the country, has awarded three meritorious and future architects to encourage them in building the future of the nation like other years.

Chief Architect of Department of Architecture Mir Manzurur Rahman handed over the awards and mementos to the winners at Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) centre in the capital's Agargaon on Thursday.

Taorem Rahul Singha of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) secured the first position while Mahir Aritro of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) and Md Nafew of the University of Asia Pacific bagged the second and third places respectively.

The company presented the fourth "KSRM Awards for Future Architects: Best Undergraduate Thesis" to them based on the ideas/designs of the final year students studying architecture across the country.

Of the three, the first prize winner will get Tk100,000, the second prize winner Tk75,000 and the third prize winner Tk50,000.

Lauding the KSRM and IAB's initiative, Mir Manzurur Rahman said, "This award will motivate the winners even more. In other countries, big companies target meritorious students.

"Other groups of companies will come forward with such initiatives in our country," he hoped.

General Manager of KSRM (market research and development) Colonel (retd) Md Ashfaqul Islam said, "The cheerful mind of youth is the main force of building our future citizens. If we recognise these beautiful thoughts of the future, it will serve as a helpful force in building the dreams and aspirations of the present and future generations."

IAB President Architect Mubasshar Hussein, IAB general secretary Farhana Sharmin, IAB education secretary Arefin Ibrahim also spoke.

The final year students from architecture schools of different universities are participating in the programme while top three participants will be awarded by KSRM.

A jury of five prominent architects shortlisted the talents from 28 final projects.

A three-day exhibition of the submitted projects was held at IAB centre from 14-17 November and the awards were given on the last day.

The Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) and Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills (KSRM) signed a ten-year agreement in 2019 to select three best emerging architects from among eleven architecture training institutions.

Architect Saimum Kabir moderated the award giving ceremony. Among others, KSRM media advisor Mizanul Islam, senior manager Shahed Parvez, KSRM deputy manager Moniruzzaman Riad were also present. 

 

KSRM / Architect

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

12h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

13h | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

14h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

5h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

7h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

12h | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'