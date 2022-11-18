Buet's Rahul, Cuet's Mahir, UAP's Nafew get KSRM Awards for Future Architects

KSRM, leading steel manufacturer in the country, has awarded three meritorious and future architects to encourage them in building the future of the nation like other years.

Chief Architect of Department of Architecture Mir Manzurur Rahman handed over the awards and mementos to the winners at Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) centre in the capital's Agargaon on Thursday.

Taorem Rahul Singha of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) secured the first position while Mahir Aritro of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) and Md Nafew of the University of Asia Pacific bagged the second and third places respectively.

The company presented the fourth "KSRM Awards for Future Architects: Best Undergraduate Thesis" to them based on the ideas/designs of the final year students studying architecture across the country.

Of the three, the first prize winner will get Tk100,000, the second prize winner Tk75,000 and the third prize winner Tk50,000.

Lauding the KSRM and IAB's initiative, Mir Manzurur Rahman said, "This award will motivate the winners even more. In other countries, big companies target meritorious students.

"Other groups of companies will come forward with such initiatives in our country," he hoped.

General Manager of KSRM (market research and development) Colonel (retd) Md Ashfaqul Islam said, "The cheerful mind of youth is the main force of building our future citizens. If we recognise these beautiful thoughts of the future, it will serve as a helpful force in building the dreams and aspirations of the present and future generations."

IAB President Architect Mubasshar Hussein, IAB general secretary Farhana Sharmin, IAB education secretary Arefin Ibrahim also spoke.

The final year students from architecture schools of different universities are participating in the programme while top three participants will be awarded by KSRM.

A jury of five prominent architects shortlisted the talents from 28 final projects.

A three-day exhibition of the submitted projects was held at IAB centre from 14-17 November and the awards were given on the last day.

The Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) and Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills (KSRM) signed a ten-year agreement in 2019 to select three best emerging architects from among eleven architecture training institutions.

Architect Saimum Kabir moderated the award giving ceremony. Among others, KSRM media advisor Mizanul Islam, senior manager Shahed Parvez, KSRM deputy manager Moniruzzaman Riad were also present.