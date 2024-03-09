BUET students felicitated for their special achievements in international competitions

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) have been felicitated for achieving special achievements in the international arena.

This is the second time that the BUET authorities have organised such a program for students. 81 students were awarded crests and houses in a function organized by the Department of Student Welfare of BUET, reads a press release.

Apart from this, 8 teachers were also awarded for guiding the students.

The Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) Professor Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan graced the event.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University said that such arrangements will be made regularly to encourage students.

Satya Prasad Majumder said, "After taking charge, you have given importance to research activities. Incentive funds have been created to accelerate research activities. This fund will be increased gradually so that the students can contribute more in the international environment."

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan in the speech of the special guest said to the felicitated students, "You are the brand ambassadors of BUET. At the same time, you will also represent Bangladesh in the international arena. Your friends who are lagging behind in their studies should be encouraged in these activities. All the best to you."

Director of Student Welfare Department Professor Dr Md. Under the chairmanship of Mizanur Rahman and assistant professor of the civil engineering department. Deans of the university, heads of departments, directors of various institutes and departments among others were present under the supervision of Rupak Mutsuddi.