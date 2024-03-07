BUET students felicitated for special achievements internationally

Corporates

Press Release
07 March, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 02:49 pm

BUET students felicitated for special achievements internationally

Press Release
07 March, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 02:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) students have been felicitated for achieving special achievements in the international arena. 

This is the second time that the BUET authorities have organised such a program for students. 81 students were awarded crests and houses in a function organized by the Department of Student Welfare of BUET, reads a press release. 

Apart from this, 8 teachers were also awarded for guiding the students.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Vice-Chancellor of the Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) Professor Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder and Honorable Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan.

He said that such arrangements will be made regularly to encourage students. Satya Prasad Majumder said, "After taking charge, you have given importance to research activities. Incentive funds have been created to accelerate research activities. This fund will be increased gradually so that the students can contribute more in the international environment."

Abdul Jabbar Khan said to the felicitated students, "You are the brand ambassadors of BUET. At the same time, you will also represent Bangladesh in the international arena. Your friends who are lagging behind in their studies should be encouraged in these activities. All the best to you."

Director of Student Welfare Department Professor Dr. Md. Under the chairmanship of Mizanur Rahman and assistant professor of the civil engineering department. Deans of the university, heads of departments, directors of various institutes and departments among others were present under the supervision of Rupak Mutsuddi.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

7h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

6h | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

1d | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

41m | Videos
Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

1h | Videos
How children brought back puppet dance in Brahmanbaria

How children brought back puppet dance in Brahmanbaria

3h | Videos
Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

19h | Videos