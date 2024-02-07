BUET Robotics Society hosts Robo Carnival 2024

Robo Carnival 2024, a signature event of BUET Robotics Society, took place at BUET premises on 1-2 February.

This year's theme was "Innovative Robotics for Future Bangladesh", inviting enthusiasts to showcase their skills in various robotic competitions, reads a press release.

The main goal of the event was to give exposure to the cutting-edge world of robotics to students so that they could demonstrate their ingenuity and technical skills in exciting challenges. Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) was the title sponsor of this program.

In this iteration of the grand event, there were five thrilling segments which were Aero Guardians: Aerial Aid and Recovery Mission, Fire Fighting Bot Competition, Project Showcasing, Industrial Line Tracker, and Robotics Olympiad.

In the Aero Guardians segment, participants showcased their drone-flying skills in an action-packed event where Drones weaved through tricky obstacle courses and participants demonstrated their ability to navigate with precision. The job of the Firefighter Robots was to extinguish fires by spraying water towards the fire sources. Thus, each segment served as a dynamic platform for participants to gain insights about different real-life applications of Robotics.

About 400 participants from 15 different universities, 13 colleges and many schools took part in all five segments of the competition and a total prize money of more than 3,00,000 BDT was there for these five segments as a token of appreciation towards the enthusiasm of the participants.

The Vice Chancellor of BUET Prof Satya Prasad Majumder was present as the chief guest of this event. Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan, the pro-vice chancellor of BUET was there as the special guest and Prof Shaikh Anowarul Fattah, the moderator of BUET Robotics Society presided over the program.

The Chief Guest Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, said that the IRAB (Institute of Robotics and Automation) has been established in BUET to facilitate the enthusiastic students. This institute will offer MSc and Diploma courses on robotics.

Moreover, he also suggests conducting workshops on robotics targeting school and college-going students.

He inspired students to crave learning new technologies rather than falling behind.

He stressed the significance of not only organizing more such competitions but also actively encouraging the participation of international students while organising the International Robo Carnival.