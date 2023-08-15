Buet observes National Mourning Day

15 August, 2023, 08:05 pm
The National Mourning Day and the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed at Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) with due dignity and solemnity.

Buet Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumder and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, placed wreaths on Bangabandhu's portrait adjacent to the Shaheed Minar on the campus on Tuesday, reads a press release.

Deans of faculties of the university, heads of departments, director of student welfare department, registrar, hall provosts, directors of various departments, heads of offices, institutes and centers and a large number of teachers and teachers of the university were present.

After that, the teachers' association of Buet, various clubs, halls, socio-cultural organisations and general students paid tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu and commemorated the martyrs of 15 August.

On the occasion of the day, on 15 August, essay writing, quiz competition and discussion meeting was organised with the participation of students organized by BUET Student Welfare Department. Bangabandhu's biographical photographs were exhibited by various clubs of BUET.

In addition, a doa mahfil has been organised after evening prayer at Buet central mosque with the participation of respected teachers, students, officials and employees of the university.

