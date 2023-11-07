BUET launches IDCOL financed Rooftop Solar Project with GPPS consortium

07 November, 2023
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) finances GPPS Renewable Energy Consortium for the implementation of The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Rooftop Solar Project (BRSP). The project was inaugurated today at BUET campus. The capacity of this project will be 3.27 MWp and expected to save electricity bill up to BDT 60 crore over the project life of 30 years.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Mechanical Engineering Building of BUET and was attended by Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, Honorable Minister to the Ministry of Education as Chief guest and Professor Dr. Satya Prashad Majumder, Vice Chancellor, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) presided the program. Mr. Alamgir Morshed, the Executive Director and CEO of IDCOL attended the program as special guest.

In his speech, Mr. Morshed said that the BRSP is a significant milestone in Bangladesh's renewable energy journey in education sector. "This project is a testament to the Government's commitment to promoting clean energy and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels," he said.

Dr. Moni said that the BRSP is a model for other universities and institutions to follow. "I hope that other universities will follow BUET's lead and adopt renewable energy technologies," she said.

Professor Majumder said that the BRSP will not only reduce BUET's electricity bills but also help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. "This project is a win-win for BUET and the environment," he said.

The BRSP is the latest in a series of initiatives by BUET to promote renewable energy. In 2016, the university installed a 1 MWp solar power plant on its campus. The BRSP is expected to be operational by December 2023.

 

