BUET holds pre-selection test for admission in 2023-24 session

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) today held the pre-selection test for for academic session 2023-24 at its campus in two phases.

The hour-long test were held at 10am and 3pm.

The result of the test is expected to be published on 29 February, BUET said in a press release.

A total of 17,428 students were selected for the pre-selection test of a total of 100 marks, of which the top 3,000 students will be selected for the main test.

The two-hour long main test of a total of 200 marks is scheduled to be held on 9 March.

