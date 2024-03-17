Buet celebrates Bangabandhu’s 104th birth anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 02:29 pm

Related News

Buet celebrates Bangabandhu’s 104th birth anniversary

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 02:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) observed the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today.

Acting Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul Jabbar Khan led the commemoration programme by placing a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, located beside the main gate of BUET Shaheed Minar.

In attendance were deans from various faculties, department heads, student welfare directors, the registrar, controller, provosts, heads of different departments, institutes, and centers, alongside university staff, all joining in the celebration.

As part of the celebration, a prayer congregation was conducted at the central mosque, adhering to government health regulations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BUET / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

7h | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

4h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

3h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Harabara

Delicious Chicken Harabara

2h | Videos
Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

6h | Videos
Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

17h | Videos