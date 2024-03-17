Buet celebrates Bangabandhu’s 104th birth anniversary
The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) observed the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today.
Acting Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul Jabbar Khan led the commemoration programme by placing a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, located beside the main gate of BUET Shaheed Minar.
In attendance were deans from various faculties, department heads, student welfare directors, the registrar, controller, provosts, heads of different departments, institutes, and centers, alongside university staff, all joining in the celebration.
As part of the celebration, a prayer congregation was conducted at the central mosque, adhering to government health regulations.