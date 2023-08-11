Buet authority pays tribute to Bangabandhu at his mausoleum in Tungipara

Corporates

Press Release
11 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 04:16 pm

Related News

Buet authority pays tribute to Bangabandhu at his mausoleum in Tungipara

Press Release
11 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 04:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) officials paid tributes at the mausoleum of the Father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Tungipara.

Vice-Chancellor of Buet Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumder and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan placed wreaths at the mausoleum at 11:30am Thursday (10 August).

As part of a month long programme for commemorating the National Mourning day on 15 August, BUET paid tribute by placing wreaths at the tomb of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara on 10 August.

After laying the wreaths, prayers were offered for the souls of all the martyrs of 15 August including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

Deans of faculties of the university, heads of departments, director of student welfare department, registrar, hall provosts, directors of various departments, heads of offices, institutes and centers and more than a hundred teachers and teachers of the university were present.

On the occasion of the day, Bangabandhu biographical essay and quiz competition and discussion meeting will be organised by BUET Student Welfare Department with the participation of students on 15 August. Photographs based on Bangabandhu's biography will be displayed on the initiative of various clubs of BUET. Apart from this, a prayer ceremony will be held at Buet Central Mosque with the participation of respected teachers, students, and staff of the university.

BUET / 15 August / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

2h | Panorama
Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

20h | Wheels
Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

53m | TBS Markets
Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

58m | TBS Entertainment
Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

15h | TBS Stories
As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

4
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges