Buet authority pays tribute to Bangabandhu at his mausoleum in Tungipara

Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) officials paid tributes at the mausoleum of the Father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Tungipara.

Vice-Chancellor of Buet Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumder and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan placed wreaths at the mausoleum at 11:30am Thursday (10 August).

As part of a month long programme for commemorating the National Mourning day on 15 August, BUET paid tribute by placing wreaths at the tomb of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara on 10 August.

After laying the wreaths, prayers were offered for the souls of all the martyrs of 15 August including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

Deans of faculties of the university, heads of departments, director of student welfare department, registrar, hall provosts, directors of various departments, heads of offices, institutes and centers and more than a hundred teachers and teachers of the university were present.

On the occasion of the day, Bangabandhu biographical essay and quiz competition and discussion meeting will be organised by BUET Student Welfare Department with the participation of students on 15 August. Photographs based on Bangabandhu's biography will be displayed on the initiative of various clubs of BUET. Apart from this, a prayer ceremony will be held at Buet Central Mosque with the participation of respected teachers, students, and staff of the university.