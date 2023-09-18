Buet Alumni to host reception programme for new graduates

BUET Alumni will be hosting a reception programme for the new graduates on 21 September.

Additionally, they will unveil their website, buetalumni.org, on that day, as stated in a press release.

The reception programme is specifically for the fresh graduates of Architecture (batch 2016), Urban and Regional Planning (batch 2017), and Engineering (batch 2017).

The Chief Sponsor of BUET Alumni, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, will grace the programme as the chief guest. Engineer Nazmul Ahsan Khaled, the owner of Khaled Group of Companies and Managing Director of Narish Poultry and Hatchery Limited, will also be present as the guest of honour.