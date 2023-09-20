Buet along with JU, UGC holds intl conference on inclusive higher education

20 September, 2023, 05:15 pm
Buet along with JU, UGC holds intl conference on inclusive higher education

20 September, 2023, 05:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A 2-day (20-21 September) international conference on inclusive higher education in Bangladesh has been organised by the Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT) of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), in collaboration with Jahangirnagar University and Bangladesh University Grants Commission.

The conference began on Wednesday (20 September) morning at the BUET Council Building, under the chairmanship of Buet Vice-Chancellor Professor Satya Prasad Majumdar, with Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni present as the chief guest virtually.

Besides, Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Md Nurul Alam, Vice-Chancellor of BUET Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan and University Grants Commission Member Prof Bishwajit Chand were present as special guests.

IICT professor of BUET Dr Md Saiful Islam was present as a researcher of the DiverseAsia project.

Chief Guest Education Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni said, "One of the main goals of the conference is to ensure students with disabilities get equal benefits as their peers in higher education, and easy access to digital training materials (open education resources and massive open online courses), and to improve the capacity and resources of higher education institutions in Bangladesh and India to include diversity among students, especially for students with disabilities. The goals also include Universal Design for Learning (UDL) guidelines, checklists and practices to provide inclusive education training and tools to instructors engaged with students with disabilities. A Validation Guide will also be introduced to develop which will assess the current status of OER and MOOC in Bangladesh and India and ensure public awareness on this issue."

 

 

BUET / Disabilities / Higher education

