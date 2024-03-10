BUET admission test held with record turnout

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) conducted its main admission test for the 2023-2024 academic year on 9 March, achieving an almost 100% attendance rate, a record in the institution's history of undergraduate admissions.

The examination, a critical juncture for engineering aspirants across the country, was held in two shifts to accommodate a wide array of disciplines, including engineering, urban and regional planning, and architecture, reads a press release.

Starting with a rigorous selection process that narrowed down 15,443 applicants through a preliminary examination on 24 February, BUET shortlisted 6,074 candidates for today's main test.

This selected group, comprising 4,815 male and 1,259 female students, underwent testing in their respective modules, highlighting the competitive nature of securing a spot at one of Bangladesh's top engineering institutions.

The main admission test was meticulously organized into two modules. Module A was conducted in the morning session from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., covering the engineering departments and the Department of Urban and Regional Planning.

Module B followed in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., including the Department of Architecture along with the previously mentioned departments, focusing on assessments such as freehand drawing and visual and spatial intelligence for specific groups of candidates.

The overwhelmingly high participation rate in today's test underscores the aspirants' dedication and eagerness to join BUET, known for its rigorous academic standards and excellence in engineering education.

The university plans to fill seats across thirteen departments, ensuring a diverse and talented cohort of future engineers and planners.

BUET also dedicated reserved seats for candidates from marginalized communities, including the Chittagong Hill Tracts, promoting inclusivity and equal opportunity in higher education.

The anticipation for the final admission results is high, with the university set to announce the names of the selected and waitlisted candidates by March 31, 2024, marking the end of this year's admission cycle.