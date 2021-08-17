BUEDF organises second season of Leadership Aspects of The Corporate World

BUEDF organises second season of Leadership Aspects of The Corporate World

This event will help students to become familiar with the leadership skills, career challenges, employment problems of the corporate world. 

BUEDF organises second season of Leadership Aspects of The Corporate World

BRAC University Entrepreneurship Development Forum (BUEDF) will be organising Leadership Aspects of the Corporate World Season 2 from 20th to 22nd of August 2021. 

The event is presented by Deal Bazar and powered by The Business Standard and in association with Badges House the three days of six different sessions event will be held virtually, said a press release. 

These free seminars will help students to become familiar with the leadership skills, career challenges, employment problems of the corporate world, a look at student potential and its influence on corporate life. 

The topics of the events are E-commerce, Banking Industry, Fin-Tech Industry, Consumer Goods Industry, IT Industry, and Telecommunications Industry

Nur Ibn Saeed, Head of Transport of Daraz will conduct the session on the E-commerce industry. Then the Banking industry session will be led by Rabeeb Khandakaer who is the Assistant Vice President of a Leading Multinational Bank. In these sessions, the professionals will share their knowledge and experience on the subject of leadership skills in their respective fields.

Sonia Bashir Kabir, Vice-chairman of United Nations Technology Bank, Managing Director of SBK Tech Ventures, Bangladesh will lead the session on IT Industry. Monsurul Aziz, Head of Corporate Communications Workplace of Nagad will take over the Fin-Tech industry session. 

The speakers will discuss how leaders can be built in the sectors and how to create strong connections between leaders and colleagues.

 

