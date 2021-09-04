BUEDF holds season 2 of Leadership Aspects of the Corporate World 

04 September, 2021, 04:50 pm
Brac University Entrepreneurship Development Forum (BUEDF) has completed the second season of "Leadership Aspects Of The Corporate World", powered by The Business Standard. 

The three-day programme was divided into six sessions that covered various areas of the corporate world and were designed to help students improve their leadership skills, reads a press release.

The event, which took place virtually from 20 to 22 August, drew around 200 young enthusiasts.

The first three sessions were led by three of the most highly skilled and experienced individuals, which took place on 20 August. 

The first session on "Banking Industry" was facilitated by Rabeeb Khandakar, who is the assistant vice president of Corporate Banking at HSBC. 

The following session on "Fin-Tech Industry" was led by Monsurul Aziz, Head of Corporate Relations at Nagad. 

Finally, the first day's final session began with the following statement "If you want to be a leader, you must first be a people manager. When it comes to leadership qualities, the aspects to consider are people manager and empathy, as well as problem-solving aptitude". These words were said by Nur Ibna Saeed, Head of Transport at Daraz, who then began a discussion on the topic "How the E-commerce Industry Works".

 The first session of the second day was conducted by Tabriz Haidary, senior manager of Marico Limited, who spoke on the topic "Consumer Goods Industry". 

He emphasised the fundamental concepts of consumer goods business, noting that it contributes to a major share of many countries' GDP and creates opportunities for other industries, particularly advertising and retail. 

Lastly, the final session on "Telecommunications Industry" was conducted by Shahrukh Ikhtear, product manager at Grameenphone. 

BUEDF was founded to help students discover their talents and leadership skills. Despite the worldwide pandemic, BUEDF was able to pull off a successful event from which students gained knowledge of how the corporate world functions as well as the challenges one might face in their career.

