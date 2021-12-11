BTTLMEA organises its 31st AGM

The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Terry Towel & Linen Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BTTLMEA), representative organisation of the 3rd largest export sector hometextile and terry towel of the country, has been held today (11 December).

The AGM, held at the head office at Purana Paltan Lane, Dhaka, was presided over by M Shahadat Hossain, managing director of Towel Tex Ltd and chairman of BTTLMEA, reads a press release.

Through the meeting, the board of directors took over charges of this association for the next two years (2022 & 2023).

M Shahadat Hossain has been elected chairman again for the new board.

Mohammad Ayub Khan, has been elected as the senior vice chairman and Mozharul Hoq elected as vice chairman of the board, the press release added.

Javed Akhter Ansari, AKM Mahfuzur Rahman, Emranul Ehasan, Naser Kamal, Anisur Rahman, Momin Miah, ZU Sayed and Tanvir Ahmed have been elected as directors of the board.