BTTHA awards Md Shakawath Hossain as Hotelier of the year

Md Shakawath Hossain, the CEO of Unique Hotel and Resorts PLC, has been named the "Hotelier of the Year 2024" at the first-ever Bangladesh Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2024, organised by The Bangladesh Monitor.

The Award was handed over to him by Mr. Peter A. Semone - Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury – Chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Abu Taher Md Jaber – CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Mr Shakawath Hossain has been a driving force in shaping the hospitality industry in Bangladesh through innovation. He is the only Bangladeshi Hotelier who is an industry practitioner, academician, and researcher who is pursuing a PhD in Tourism and Hospitality Management at the University of Dhaka and has been recognised with multiple National & International awards including Tourism Face of South Asia by South Asian Travel Award 2024, Best Hotelier of Bangladesh by Hotel Industry Architecture, Interiors & Management Conference 2024, Winner in Asian Curry Award 2021 - an exclusive International accolade awarded by Asian Catering Federation, UK and many more throughout his career. His influence extends beyond his corporate and academic roles. He is actively involved in various industry organisations, including the Director of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Skill Council (ISC), Bangladesh and Member of the Tourism Masterplan Evaluation Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism (MOCAT), Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and many more.

Mr Hossain's career is a testament to his dedication and passion for the hospitality industry. He began his journey from the ground up in 2000 and has since held various leadership roles with Starwood International & Marriott International. Today, as the CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, he oversees The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, and HANSA Premium Residence, a testament to his growth and influence in the industry.

This recognition is a testament to Mr Hossain's visionary leadership and relentless dedication to elevating Bangladesh's hospitality sector to new heights through innovation, advocating sustainability through his work and inspiring inclusivity at the workplace and beyond. Under his leadership, Unique Hotel and Resorts PLC owns The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka and HANSA – A Premium Residence, consistently delivering world-class service, luxury experiences, and sustainable business practices. His innovative approach to hospitality has set new benchmarks for service excellence in the region.