BTRC a key organisation in building Smart Bangladesh: State Minister Palak

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for Information and Communication Technology commented that BTRC will play an exemplary role in the implementation of the four pillars of Smart Bangladesh- Smart Citizen, Smart Society, Smart Economy and Smart Government- by 2041.

He made the comments in a meeting organised with the officials of BTRC, Posts and Telecommunications Division, Department of Information and Communication Technology, and Aspire to Innovate (A2I) during his first visit to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) office at Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday.

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder extended greetings to the state minister on behalf of the commission.

The State Minister said BTRC is working in coordination with other organisations to ensure orderliness in the telecommunication sector, cyber security, contribution to the national economy through revenue generation, employment creation and security of telecommunication related institutions.

Stating that the foundation of Digital Bangladesh has been laid by the hands of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said everyone has to work together to keep the telecommunication sector safe.

The prime minister broke the telephone monopoly in 1998, making mobile phones accessible to the common people in remote areas and Bangladesh has become a country that produces mobile phones and electronic devices with the help of the ICT advisor.

Stating that BTRC played an important role in the implementation of digital Bangladesh, providing internet services to all, becoming a country that manufactures electronic devices, he said, "We want BTRC to create a new example and unique model in building a smart Bangladesh in the future, which will be emulated by the whole world. BTRC will ensure that telecommunication services are operational and secure under any circumstances.