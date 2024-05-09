BTRC hosts successful public hearing on telecom services in Dhaka

09 May, 2024, 02:10 pm
BTRC hosts successful public hearing on telecom services in Dhaka

09 May, 2024, 02:10 pm
BTRC hosts successful public hearing on telecom services in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) hosted a public hearing, at the BTRC headquarters in Agargaon, and virtually via the 'Zoom' platform on 8 May. 

Chaired by BTRC Chairman, Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, the event saw State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak engaging as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

With over 3,025 registrations, quadrupling the figures from the previous year, participants addressed pressing concerns regarding telecom services. 

Distinguished officials from government bodies, mobile operators, and license-holding telecom service providers participated, addressing pertinent issues such as call quality, internet accessibility, and cybersecurity. 

The public hearing reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to advancing its telecom infrastructure for a digitally inclusive future.

 

