BTRC chairman pays homage to Bangabandhu

Corporates

Press Release
07 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 05:08 pm

Related News

BTRC chairman pays homage to Bangabandhu

Press Release
07 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 05:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Professor Md Mohiuddin Ahmed has paid respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the occasion of the historic March 7.

The BTRC chairman paid tribute by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital today (7 March), reads a press release.

BTRC Spectrum Department Commissioner of Engineer Sheikh Riaz Ahmed, Legal and Licensing Division Commissioner Md Aminul Hassan, Engineering and Operations Division Director General Brigadier General Kazi Mustafizur Rahman, Legal and Licensing Division Director General Ashish Kumar Kundu, Secretary Md Nurul Hafiz, and the directors of various departments of the commission were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BTRC Chairman / Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibor Rahman / 7th March Historic Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh, which already has two safari parks, has started contemplating its third one in a remote bordering tropical forest. But there are other, more effective ways of wildlife conservation. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Beyond safari parks: Rethinking conservation investment in Bangladesh

50m | Earth
A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

10h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

8h | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

China-Maldives-India fight is going to create a new crisis?

China-Maldives-India fight is going to create a new crisis?

2h | Videos
Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

3h | Videos
Is Real Madrid the greatest club ever?

Is Real Madrid the greatest club ever?

1h | Videos
Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

4h | Videos