BTRC chairman pays homage to Bangabandhu

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Professor Md Mohiuddin Ahmed has paid respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the occasion of the historic March 7.

The BTRC chairman paid tribute by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital today (7 March), reads a press release.

BTRC Spectrum Department Commissioner of Engineer Sheikh Riaz Ahmed, Legal and Licensing Division Commissioner Md Aminul Hassan, Engineering and Operations Division Director General Brigadier General Kazi Mustafizur Rahman, Legal and Licensing Division Director General Ashish Kumar Kundu, Secretary Md Nurul Hafiz, and the directors of various departments of the commission were present.