BTRC chairman meets US Embassy delegation

28 March, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 08:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

John Fay, commercial counsellor of the US Embassy in Dhaka, and James Gardiner, economic officer, paid a courtesy call on the  Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed today (28 March)

They met at the BTRC chairman's office at the BTRC headquarters in Agargaon of the capital on Thursday afternoon.

The US representatives emphasised the importance of increasing science and education related information exchange, and mutual cooperation and investment between the two countries' the telecommunications sector.

BTRC Chairman Mohiuddin said Bangladesh is a profitable country for investment as a result of the current government's investment-friendly policy.

He also expressed optimism that the United States will bring more investments in the country's telecommunication and information technology sectors.

Brigadier General Kazi Mustafizur Rahman, director general of Engineering and Operations Department of the Commission, was present on the occasion among others.

 

