'bti the Daily Star Stellar Women Awards' held on 14 October

Building Technology and Ideas Ltd. (bti), in collaboration with The Daily Star organised the "bti The Daily Star Stellar Women" on 14 October 2023 at bti Celebration Point, Gulshan-2 in Dhaka.

The Stellar Women initiative aims to celebrate women who have made significant contributions to nation-building through their respective fields. This initiative will award 12 women in 12 different categories. Previously, promising women from the 'Development', 'Technology', 'Architecture', 'Education', 'Corporate', 'Culture', 'Sports' & 'Agriculture' sectors have been awarded recognition with the same fervour, reads a press release.

In continuation of that spirit, in this event, two extraordinary women have been recognized as 'Stellar Women'. Bangladesh's first Diverse innerwear brand "SHAPE" owner Monoshita Ayruani in 'Startup & Entrepreneurship' category & Lutfunnahar Piki in the 'Writing' category were presented with the award for their incredible work. Several senior officials of bti and The Daily Star were present on the occasion, including Tajdin Hassan, Chief Business Officer at The Daily, Imran Kadir, Head of Marketing at The Daily Star, bti MD F R Khan, and Aysha Siddiqua, Executive Director of Communication and Brand Management at bti. Representatives from various media organizations also graced the event with their presence.

Monoshita Ayruani launched a diverse lingerie line for South Asian women, overcoming COVID-19 pandemic challenges such as supply chain disruption and import issues. Dominating online marketing and customer service, she educates on size consultations and fosters women's discussions in her Facebook group.

On the other hand, Lutfunnahar Piki is the writer behind "Otoppor" and four other contemporary books with many articles for Bichitra magazine and Ittefaq's 'Torun Kontho'. She did her PhD in economics at Monash University, Melbourne.

After receiving the award, she appreciated this Stellar Women initiative in her welcome speech and said, "I would like to thank bti and the Daily Star for recognizing me as a Stellar Woman." She added, "I understand the struggles of female writers and believe that women should nurture their respective talents to develop their own creative spaces no matter what anyone says."

F R Khan, Managing Director of bti said during the occasion, "bti believes in the power of acknowledging and appreciating women who have shattered glass ceilings, overcome obstacles, and made extraordinary contributions to society. The Stellar Women Awards will shine a spotlight on these incredible individuals and their stories, inspiring others to pursue their dreams fearlessly."