BTCL holds 4th stakeholders meeting of FY 21-22 

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited organised the fourth stakeholder meeting of the 21-22 fiscal year with the participation of 27 representatives from 15 foreign embassies in the country.

Envoys participating in the meeting were from India, China, Russia, England European Union, Brunei, US, Japan, Bhutan, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Norway, and South Korea, according to a BTCL press release.

They took part in the meeting online and offline at BTCL head office in the capital.

BTCL Managing Director Rafiqul Matin, deputy managing director and other senior officials were present at the meeting.