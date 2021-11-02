BTCL and Banglalink sign agreement

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:54 pm

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited BTCL) has signed an agreement with Banglalink, a telecommunication service provider, to provide Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) services, International Internet Gateways (IIG) bandwidth and data connectivity services. 

BTCL Managing Director Dr Md Raqikul Matin and CEO of Banglalink Erik Aas signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions at BTCL's head office on Monday (1 November), said a press release.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Zabbar virtually joined the signing ceremony as chief guest.

The minister said, "The achievements of the country's telecom sector in water, land, and space are now widely visible, and further progress is underway."

Md Afzal Hossain, secretary of Posts and Telecommunication Division, Shyam Sundar Sikder, chairman of BTRC, and Dr Shahjahan Mahmood, chairman and CEO of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited, also spoke at the ceremony.
 

