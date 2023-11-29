BTCCI will promote Bangladesh as gateway to South Asia  for Thailand in a business delegation

29 November, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:45 am

BTCCI will promote Bangladesh as gateway to South Asia  for Thailand in a business delegation

29 November, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:45 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A 50-member trade delegation led by Mr Abdur Rahim Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Mrs Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh and BTCCI President Shams  Mahmud, will be going to Thailand to take part in the biggest business-to-business matchmaking seminar to be held in Bangkok on 30 November. 

Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with the Commerce Ministry of Thailand and the Royal Thai Embassy is set to jointly organise this program, reads a press release.  

A seminar titled "Bangladesh and Thailand: New Horizons for Trade and Investment" will also be held during this time where Dr Masrur Reaz, Chairman of Policy Exchange will make the keynote presentation. 

Over 100 Thai companies will be participating in this event comprising agro, beauty and skincare, construction, light engineering, textile, aviation, hospitality, renewable energy, and fisheries sectors.  

During this visit, important discussions are expected to take place regarding the Free Trade Agreement between Bangladesh and Thailand along with ways to encourage FDI, joint ventures and transfer of technology and new avenues of cooperation.  

Besides this, the delegation leaders will make courtesy calls on Nalinee Taveesin, Adviser to the Prime  Minister and Thailand Trade Representative,  Sarun Charoensuwan, Permanent Secretary of the  Ministry of Foreign Affairs and  Ekachat Seetavorarat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of  Commerce.  

Also, four factory visits have been arranged to showcase cutting-edge technologies in garments and textile, environmental management, construction, light engineering and agro sectors for the delegation members.  

The delegation visit will be the first of a series of planned visits to Thailand by the Bangladesh Thai Chamber of  Commerce and Industry to make Thailand the gateway for Bangladesh to Southeast Asia and promote  Bangladesh as the gateway to South Asia for Thailand.

 

Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI)

