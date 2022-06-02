BSSF, Bashundhara Spice launch 25th inter-club shooting competition

Corporates

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 05:24 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation (BSSF) and Bashundhara Spice hosted the inaugural ceremony of the 25th Inter-Club Shooting Competition Wednesday (1 June).

MM Jasim Uddin, chief operating officer (COO), Brand and Marketing of Bashundhara group was present on behalf of Vice-chairman of Bashundhara Group Shafiat Sobhan as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The inaugural function was presided over by AN Isteaque Ahmed, senior vice president, BSSF and the event was inaugurated by Intekhabul Hamid, secretary general, BSSF.

Speaking on the occasion, MM Jasim Uddin said that Bashundhara Group is very happy and proud to be able to integrate itself in such an event.

"You all know that Bashundhara Group is the only corporate group in the country which is very sports-friendly. In the last ten years, we have been involved in almost all sports activities in the country," he added.

Speaking about contributions of the group in the field of sports, he further said, "We are also optimistic about the shooting sport. Our Vice Chairman Shafiat Sobhan personally wishes for the success of this tournament."

From Shooting Sports Federation, Intekhabul Hamid said, "Sincere thanks and gratitude to Bashundhara Group for joining us in this event. We have not been able to organise this for the last two years due to the pandemic, but this time with the patronage of Bashundhara, we have been able to initiate this event."

A total of 350 people including 46 club officials and other managing officers and including 163 male and 81 female athletes from 46 rifle/shooting clubs will be participating in the 25th inter-club shooting competition this year.

Athletes will participate in 2 categories – open-sight rifle/pistol shooting, and 50m match air rifle and match air pistol events.

