BSRM Steels Limited holds 21st AGM

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 10:24 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 21st Annual General Meeting of BSRM Steels Limited was held digitally on December 28th at 10:00 AM. The meeting was presided over by Mr. Alihussain Akberali FCA, the Chairman of the Company. 

The audited accounts for the financial year 2022-23, along with the report of the Board of Directors, were approved at the meeting. Shareholders of the company participated in the meeting through a web link provided to them earlier and cast their votes using their respective BO IDs. All agendas, including the re-appointment of the Managing Director, Directors, and Auditors for the year 2023-24, were passed. 

Managing Director of the company presented the Board of Directors' Report and discussed various important issues and upcoming plans of the Company. Twenty-five percent (25%) cash dividend and all other agendas have been approved unanimously by the shareholders in the meeting. During the meeting, some shareholders asked about the company's Financial Statements and future plans and the Company Secretary satisfied them with appropriate answers. 

They further expressed their confidence, trust, and reliance on the company's board of directors through their valuable comments. The Managing Director, Directors, and Company Secretary along with a large number of shareholders were present virtually at the meeting.

