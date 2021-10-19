BSRM signs deal to ensure socio-economic development transgender community

Corporates

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:39 pm

BSRM has signed an agreement with Unnayan Sangha (US) to ensure the Socio-Economic Development for the Hijra (Transgender) Community.

The signing ceremony took place at the corporate office of BSRM on 7 October 2021, said a press release.  

Alihussain Akberali, chairman of BSRM Group, Zohair Taherali, finance director, Tapan Sengupta, deputy managing director, Hasan Zafar Chowdhury, COO, steels, Shekhar Ranjan Kar, group CFO & company secretary, and Tarikhul Kabir, head of CSR were present at the programme.

Md Rafiqul Alam Mollah, executive director, and Mohammad Jahangir Alam, director (ME & HRD) of Unnayan Sangha (US) were also present on behalf of the organization.

 

