BSRM inaugurates Uttaran Water Supply Project

BSRM-Uttaran Water Supply Project, a joint venture between BSRM Group of Companies and NGO Uttaran, was inaugurated in Lakhanpur village of Tentulia Union, Tala, Shathkhira recently.

According to a press release, the objective of the project is to supply fresh drinking water to the poorest at the lowest cost.

On behalf of BSRM Group, Ms. Ruhi Murshid Ahmed, Advisor, BSRM Group was present as the Chief Guest at the inaugural function.

Shahidul Isam, Executive Director, Uttaran was also present at the inauguration. stated that there is a scope to increase the number of beneficiary to a great extent from this project considering the capacity of the pump, tank, aquifer/water reservoir, and we are hoping to take this project to the next level – looking for additional investments from international agency.

Uttaran project officer Md. Qayyum Azad, former UP members Mubarak Ali, Md. Abdur Rahman, Mohammad Ullah, Habibur Rahman Habib, Ahmad Ullah placed their speech on the occasion. Hundreds of locals including teachers, journalists and people's representatives were present on the occasion.