BSMRMU's business plan competition 'Startup BLUE' held

Corporates

Press Release
12 June, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:44 pm

BSMRMU's business plan competition 'Startup BLUE' held

Press Release
12 June, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Business Plan Competition organised by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University's (BSMRMU) Business Incubator, known as "Startup BLUE," took place at Sagarika Hall, Bangladesh Navy Headquarters in Dhaka.

The event, which aimed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, saw the presence of distinguished guests and showcased the creative business ideas of aspiring entrepreneurs, reads a press release.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal graced the occasion as the chief guest, while BSMRMU VC Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for the competition.

In his address, Admiral Shaheen Iqbal praised BSMRMU's timely initiative in organizing the competition, highlighting its significance in implementing the government's blue economy policy. He commended the winners for their exceptional business plans and expressed his support for sustainable development in Bangladesh.

VC Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa emphasised the university's commitment to nurturing educated and skilled professionals for the maritime industry. He expressed gratitude towards maritime professionals, stakeholders, and contestants for attending the event and lauded their active participation.

The start-up competition witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from various universities and institutions across the country, who presented their novel and innovative maritime-related business plans. The chief of Naval Staff presented the crests to the top three groups for their outstanding business start-up ideas.

A total of 20 groups participated in the competition, showcasing their creative business plans, reflecting the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth and their dedication to the development of the maritime industry.

The event served as a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to exhibit their talent and receive recognition for their innovative ideas. It also fostered collaboration and networking among participants, inspiring them to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University's (BSMRMU) / Startup BLUE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

6h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

8h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

4h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

2d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA