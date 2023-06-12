BSMRMU's business plan competition 'Startup BLUE' held

A Business Plan Competition organised by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University's (BSMRMU) Business Incubator, known as "Startup BLUE," took place at Sagarika Hall, Bangladesh Navy Headquarters in Dhaka.

The event, which aimed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, saw the presence of distinguished guests and showcased the creative business ideas of aspiring entrepreneurs, reads a press release.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal graced the occasion as the chief guest, while BSMRMU VC Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for the competition.

In his address, Admiral Shaheen Iqbal praised BSMRMU's timely initiative in organizing the competition, highlighting its significance in implementing the government's blue economy policy. He commended the winners for their exceptional business plans and expressed his support for sustainable development in Bangladesh.

VC Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa emphasised the university's commitment to nurturing educated and skilled professionals for the maritime industry. He expressed gratitude towards maritime professionals, stakeholders, and contestants for attending the event and lauded their active participation.

The start-up competition witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from various universities and institutions across the country, who presented their novel and innovative maritime-related business plans. The chief of Naval Staff presented the crests to the top three groups for their outstanding business start-up ideas.

A total of 20 groups participated in the competition, showcasing their creative business plans, reflecting the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth and their dedication to the development of the maritime industry.

The event served as a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to exhibit their talent and receive recognition for their innovative ideas. It also fostered collaboration and networking among participants, inspiring them to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.