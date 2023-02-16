BSMRMU VC pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

Newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa paid homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing floral wreath at his mausoleum in Tungipara of Gopalganj.

Treasurer, Registrar, Deans, Faculty Members and officers were among the delegation, according to a press release.

After laying the wreath, the VC stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the Father of the Nation.

After paying homage, a dua mahfil was organised seeking eternal peace for Bangabandhu and his family members, who was brutally killed on 15 August, 1975.

Later the delegation visited Bangabandhu Museum, Library and Exhibition Center.