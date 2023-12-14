BSMRMU observes 'Martyred Intellectuals Day'

14 December, 2023, 03:30 pm
BSMRMU observes 'Martyred Intellectuals Day'

14 December, 2023, 03:30 pm
A delegation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh led by Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa paid homage by placing a floral wreath at the Memorial of Martyred Intellectuals in Dhaka's Rayerbazar to mark the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

 After placing the wreath, the team stood in solemn silence for some time to show their deepest respect for the martyred intellectuals, reading a press release. 

A discussion session was organized at the university auditorium as well.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa delivered a speech gracing the occasion as the chief guest. Faculty members, students, officers and staff of the university were present there.

The event was streamed live on BSMRMU's official Facebook page. Later, a special prayer was offered for the eternal peace of the martyred intellectuals.
 

