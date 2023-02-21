BSMRMU observes International Mother Language Day-2023

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) has observed Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2023.

A delegation led by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa paid homage to the language martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar at the beginning of the day, reads a press release.

Later, in light of the Language Movement and International Mother Language Day, an essay competition and cultural programmes were held at the university.

The BSMRMU VC graced the event as the chief guest. Later, he distributed prizes among the winners of the competitions.

Concluding the programme, prayers were sought for the martyrdom of the language martyrs, the universal use of Bangla and the prosperity of our country and the university.