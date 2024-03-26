BSMRMU observes Independence Day

BSMRMU observes Independence Day

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Independence Day was celebrated by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University in proper manner at its campus.

Vice Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The treasurer, registrar, deans, faculty members, students, officers and staffs of the university attended the function.

The day's programme began with the national anthem sung by BSMRMU Cultural Club. Students also actively perticipated in poetry recitation, essay competition, photography and concept art competitions. Also, a book exhibition on independence and liberation war was organized by the central library. 

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, BSMRMU Vice Chancellor addressed the event and later distributed the prizes among the competition winners. The programme was live streamed on BSMRMU official Facebook page.

 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University

