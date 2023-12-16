BSMRMU celebrates Victory Day

Corporates

Press Release
16 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 03:16 pm

Related News

BSMRMU celebrates Victory Day

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest

Press Release
16 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 03:16 pm
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa addressed at a function organized on the occasion of Victory Day. Photo: Courtesy
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa addressed at a function organized on the occasion of Victory Day. Photo: Courtesy

Bangbanbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University observed Victory Day-2023. The day's program began with the hoisting of the National Flag at sunrise, reads a press release.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Documentary screening on Victory Day, poem recitation and essay competition were held during the program. Alongside, BSMRMU Cultural Club organized a cultural program to mark the Day.

Later prizes were distributed among the winners of all the competitions. BSMRMU Treasurer, Registrar, Deans, Teachers, Students, Officers and Staffs attended the program as well.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event was streamed live on BSMRMU's official Facebook page.

BSMRMU / Victory Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

9h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

1d | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

3h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

4h | TBS Stories
Speculation is not a crime

Speculation is not a crime

5h | TBS Markets
Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories