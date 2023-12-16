BSMRMU celebrates Victory Day

Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa addressed at a function organized on the occasion of Victory Day. Photo: Courtesy

Bangbanbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University observed Victory Day-2023. The day's program began with the hoisting of the National Flag at sunrise, reads a press release.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Documentary screening on Victory Day, poem recitation and essay competition were held during the program. Alongside, BSMRMU Cultural Club organized a cultural program to mark the Day.

Later prizes were distributed among the winners of all the competitions. BSMRMU Treasurer, Registrar, Deans, Teachers, Students, Officers and Staffs attended the program as well.

The event was streamed live on BSMRMU's official Facebook page.